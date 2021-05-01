Motorcyclist dies in crash on Fitzsimons Parkway in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – A motorcyclist died after crashing on North Fitzsimons Parkway in Aurora early Saturday morning.

Around 3 a.m., a passing motorist noticed a motorcycle laying on the side of Fitzsimons Parkway and North Victor Street. When he stopped to investigate, he found the unconscious and unresponsive adult male rider several feet away from the motorcycle.

The rider was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The name of the rider has not been released. The Aurora Police Traffic Investigations Unit is investigating the crash. Anyone who witnessed this crash is asked to call police. 

