Motorcyclist dies after being struck by oncoming vehicle during pass attempt, Aurora police say

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A man driving a motorcycle without a helmet on died after being struck by an oncoming vehicle traveling eastbound on East Yale Avenue at South Truckee Street on Thursday afternoon, Aurora police said.

The motorcyclist was traveling northbound on South Ventura Street through a sharp westbound curve onto East Yale Avenue, Aurora Police reported.

According to police, the motorcycle driver attempted to pass a vehicle by moving into the eastbound lanes of oncoming traffic of East Yale Avenue. That is when the motorcycle was struck by another vehicle.

The driver and passengers of the vehicle involved were not injured and the driver remained on scene after the crash. The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital and later died.

Police are investigating the incident and have not determined whether drugs or alcohol and/or speed were contributing factors. Investigators said the overtaking of the vehicle on a sharp curve by the motorcyclist led to the crash.

Aurora Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the department.

Officials report this is the second fatality involving a motorcycle in the city this month. In the last six years, nearly half the traffic incidents involving a motorcyclist result in injury or worse.

Aurora Police stated in the release: “May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month and the riding season is upon us. Please check your blind spots for motorcycles, look twice before pulling into the roadway, and remove all distractions while driving. Motorcyclists should do the same. Additionally, wearing glasses, helmets and gloves will help protect the body. If you are an inexperienced motorcyclist seek training schools to strengthen your ability to ride safe.”