Motorcyclist dies after crashing into parked vehicle in Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Commerce City Police Department says a man died Monday night after crashing his motorcycle.

The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. in the 9200 block of Heinz Way. Investigators said a man was driving at a high rate of speed when he failed to navigate the turn and hit a parked vehicle.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene.

It is unknown if alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash, but police said the investigation is ongoing.

The victim’s identity will be released by the coroner’s office after next-of-kin has been notified.