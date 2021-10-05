Motorcyclist dies after crashing into parked vehicle in Commerce City

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Commerce City Police Department says a man died Monday night after crashing his motorcycle.

The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. in the 9200 block of Heinz Way. Investigators said a man was driving at a high rate of speed when he failed to navigate the turn and hit a parked vehicle.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene.

It is unknown if alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash, but police said the investigation is ongoing.

The victim’s identity will be released by the coroner’s office after next-of-kin has been notified.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories