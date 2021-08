The crash occurred on Butchel Blvd., west of University Blvd. Credit: Stock image from DPD.

DENVER (KDVR) — A motorcyclist has died from injuries following a crash on Buchtel Blvd., west of University Blvd.

Denver Police Department is investigating the crash which involved both the motorcyclist and a car late Sunday evening. The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released. The investigation into the accident is ongoing.