DENVER (KDVR) — A motorcyclist died after a crash with a vehicle on Saturday, the Denver Police Department said Monday.

The crash occurred early Saturday morning at Alameda Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard. One person involved was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, DPD tweeted Saturday.

The tweet did not specify that it was the motorcyclist but DPD confirmed Monday that is who died in the crash.

Details of the crash investigation have not been released.