DENVER (KDVR) — A man is dead after he was in a crash late Friday night.

The man was riding a motorcycle, and the crash happened with another motorist at Colfax and Quebec, where the intersection was closed to traffic, according to Denver Police Department.

DPD did not specify whether the man was wearing a helmet, or what other kind of vehicle was involved.

He was transported to the hospital Friday night where he was pronounced dead Saturday morning, according to a tweet from DPD.

The crash was still under investigation as of Saturday afternoon.