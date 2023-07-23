DENVER (KDVR) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in an intersection in Fort Collins on Sunday afternoon.

Fort Collins Police Department responded to the crash at approximately 12:33 p.m. and found a motorcycle rider with life-threatening injuries, according to a press release.

The rider was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It happened at the intersection of Lemay Avenue and Commanche Drive.

The investigation found that three motorcycles were riding southbound on Lemay Avenue when the driver of a Toyota Camry, headed northbound on the same street, turned left to go westbound on Commanche Drive, according to the press release.

One of the southbound motorcycles crashed into the passenger side of the Camry, and that rider died.

The factors that led up to the crash are still being investigated by the Fort Collins Police Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling Team.

In the meantime, Sgt. Mike Avrech of the CRASH Team said “We ask all roadway users to be cognizant of the various modes of transportation and follow the applicable rules of the road.”

Lemay Avenue was closed in both directions between Kirkwood Drive and Stuard Street for four hours while the scene was investigated.

Fort Collins police are asking anyone with information about the crash to speak to officer Brandon Barnes at 970-221-6540.