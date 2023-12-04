DENVER (KDVR) — A 26-year-old man was killed Sunday night after colliding with two vehicles at the intersection of East Iliff Avenue and South Havana Street, according to the Aurora Police Department.

According to police, officers responded to the intersection at about 10 p.m. for a crash. A white sportbike was found to have been traveling northbound on Havana Street and ran a red light, striking the side of a white Dodge Caravan that was turning left on a green arrow.

The rider was then struck by a black Chevrolet sedan, also making a left turn to travel east on Iliff Avenue.

The drivers of both vehicles that struck the motorcycle remained at the scene, according to investigators, and cooperated with law enforcement.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. He will be identified by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office.

Aurora police reported the motorcycle crash as the second fatal overnight crash on Sunday, Dec. 3, and the 64th traffic-related death in Aurora during 2023.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.