Motorcycle, vehicle crash in Fort Collins leaves 1 dead

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — A 42-year-old man from Fort Collins died on Saturday after a motorcycle and vehicle crash occurred near the intersection of Shields Street and Fossil Creek Drive.

Police say that a motorcycle was traveling south on Shields Street. As it was approaching Fossil Creek Drive, a sedan made a left turn from westbound Fossil Creek Drive onto southbound Shields Street.

The front of the motorcycle then collided with the rear of the sedan.

Authorities confirm that the driver of the sedan, a 38-year-old woman, and her passenger suffered minor injuries.

The motorcyclist was treated at the scene, but did not survive his injuries.

His name will not be released at this time.

Police believe the speed of the motorcycle contributed to the collision.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Officer Drew Jurkofsky at 970-416-2224.