Motorcycle rider killed in Fort Collins crash

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — The Fort Collins Police Department says a man has died after a motorcycle crash Sunday night.

Police said it happened at the intersection of West Prospect Road and South Taft Hill Road at around 8:28 p.m.

Investigators determined that a 2020 Honda Civic was travelling southbound on Taft Hill Road and making a left-hand turn to go eastbound on Prospect Road. A 2005 Honda CBR600RR was travelling northbound on Taft Hill Road when it collided with the Civic.

The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead on scene. His identity will be released by the Larimer County Coroner.

There were two people inside the Civic. Both victims were taken to the hospital. One person had minor injuries and the other was seriously injured.

“As more motorcyclists return to our roadways, we encourage them to be cognizant of other vehicle traffic, and to utilize all safety equipment available to them,” said Sergeant Sara Lynd who oversees the Fort Collins Police CRASH team.

Anyone with information who has not already spoken to police is asked to call Officer Ken Koski at (970) 416 2229.