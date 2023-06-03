AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A 21-year-old motorcyclist who was seriously injured in a crash Tuesday died, Aurora police said.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. near the intersection of Chambers Road and East Moncrieff Place.

A white Toyota van was attempting to turn north onto Chambers when it was struck by a green Kawasaki motorcycle driving south on Chambers.

A preliminary investigation showed the motorcycle rider was speeding at the time of the crash and was not wearing a helmet.

He was taken to a local hospital and died of his injuries Saturday.

The investigation into the crash is still underway. It has not been determined whether the driver of the van will be cited.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.