Motorcycle deaths down 18% in 2021

DENVER (KDVR) — CDOT is launching a new campaign for motorcycle awareness, to remind drivers to be weary of motorcyclists.

The campaign is called “Some Things are Hard to See,” and is aimed to make drivers look twice while turning, or switching lanes.

CDOT “Some Things are Hard to See” campaign. Courtesy: CDOT

This comes after a record year for motorcyclist fatalities, totaling 140 motorcyclists killed in Colorado in 2020. So far in 2021, there have been 59 motorcycle deaths as compared to 72 deaths this time last year.

“It takes just a moment to carefully check your surroundings,” said Justina Carney, a driver who was in a crash with a motorcyclist on I-70. The motorcyclist died in the crash. “Your mirrors can miss blind spots so be extra careful. This was a horrible crash that will live with me for the rest of my life.”

CDOT released tips to help drivers keep track of motorcyclists.

Allow extra space when following a motorcycle

Allow motorcycles the full width of a lane at all times.

Use extra caution when turning left at an intersection — motorcycles can be hard to see from a distance.

Check twice for motorcycles before turning, changing lanes or merging with traffic.

Never drive distracted or impaired.

CDOT also reminds motorcyclists to wear proper protective gear, follow the speed limit and to look out for each other.