WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Westminster Police Department says some schools in Westminster were put on secure perimeter Wednesday morning after a suspect crashed his motorcycle and hid in a yard.

The incident started around 7:45 a.m. near the Westview Rec Center at 108th Avenue and Moore Street. Police said they tried to stop a male driver on a motorcycle but were unsuccessful and they did not try to chase the rider.

A short time later WPD said dispatchers received a call that there was a motorcycle crash near 102nd Place and Oak Street. When officers arrived, they found the motorcycle on its side, along with a knife and gun. The rider was not there.

Police said officers set up a perimeter in the area using a K9 and a drone. Eventually, they found the suspect hiding in a yard near 103rd Place and Oak Street. During the arrest, the suspect was bitten by the K9 and taken to the hospital.

WPD said the suspect will likely face charges for eluding police, failure to remain at the scene of an accident, and a warrant for burglary and possession of a weapon as a previous offender.

During this incident, WPD said Lucas Elementary, Witt Elementary and Wayne Carle MS were all put in a secure perimeter.