THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) – A motorcyclist was killed Friday night after he struck a curb in front of the Thornton Police Department.

The crash closed Thornton Parkway for several hours as police investigated. The road was reopened around 6 a.m. Saturday.

Thornton PD investigating a single motorcycle fatal accident on Thornton Pkwy (E. 100 blk) in front of the Thornton Police Department. The adult male driver of the motorcycle was W/B when he struck the curb. Thornton Pkwy closed both direction for extended period. Updates here… — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) September 25, 2021