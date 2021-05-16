Mothers rally after being turned away from volleyball tournament

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Crossroads Volleyball Tournament happened the last two weekends with strict COVID protocols. Each team had to enter through a specific door, players were only allowed one spectator and all guests had to be over the age of 16.

Several players’ moms and one coach who tried to enter with their nursing infants were turned away. Organizers cited their COVID rules as a reason; However, one group of women got together to make a stand.

A small group of mothers gathered in front of the Convention Center Sunday morning to rally in support of the mothers and coaches who were turned away for bringing their nursing infants with them.

Several mothers attending the large volleyball tournament said they were asked to leave or not even let in because they have babies with them.

Many more coaches and parents of players coming forward saying they were also turned away for having an infant with them.

The moms say their babies have to be there because they are nursing.

The tournament, hosted by Colorado Crossroads and the tournament director, told FOX31 they didn’t have any comments and told the coach it’s her event and she can make the rules.

According to the Colorado Crossroads website, all guests must be 16 years or older, but it doesn’t specify if infants apply.

Owner and coach of Mountainpeak Volleyball, Dixie Loveless, couldn’t be there with her team as they played and said this is setting an example that you have to choose work or family.

“I want to be there and they want me to be there…if one day they want to have a job, they can’t cause they are a woman and they’ve been nursing,” Loveless said.

USA Volleyball sent a statement that said:

“Colorado Crossroads is not operated or controlled by USA Volleyball and its jurisdiction over the event is limited. USA Volleyball has expressed its disagreement with this decision to the tournament director and is encouraging the tournament to reverse the regulation.”

During an arbitration meeting, the leader of the tournament doubled down on her rule and said this whole demonstration was a stunt to tarnish the name of the tournament.