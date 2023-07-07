FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KXRM) — The Fountain Police Department said Emma Staton pled guilty to child abuse resulting in death, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Stanton was sentenced to 27 years in prison on July 3.

On July 13, 2022, just after midnight, FPD responded to a Love’s Truck Stop in Fountain. Officers contacted Staton and her 4-year-old daughter, Aceylynn Stanton-Contreras. Staton’s daughter was unconscious and officers immediately performed CPR, but the child died on the scene.

An autopsy determined that the child’s brain had swelling consistent win an overdose.

“We are extremely proud of the Fountain Police Department’s Investigation Division and their diligence and perseverance on this case. We offer our sincere condolences to Acelynn’s family,” said FPD.