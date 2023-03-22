DENVER (KDVR) — The mother of a fallen Denver Police Department officer is in need of help.

Dorothy Hollis is the mother of Celena Hollis. Celena, a seven-year Denver Police officer, was killed in the line of duty at a jazz festival in June of 2012.

“I think about it every day,” Dorothy said. “I miss my child.”

Now, Dorothy, a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, is fighting for her life battling uterine cancer.

The cancer has affected her eyesight.

“Just praying and asking the community to pray with me so that I can regain my sight,” Dorothy said.

Dorothy begins round three of chemotherapy later this month. Dan Andrews, a member of the Denver Police Department, has started a GoFundMe page. If you would like to donate, you can do so on the site.

Celena served as the president of the Denver Police Department Black Police Officers Organization and was a resident of Denver.