Lexi Baca, pictured here with her mother, was found dead along a trail in Boulder County. (credit: Margo Baca)

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – The mother of a Las Cruces, New Mexico woman whose body was found at a Boulder trailhead is expressing relief and gratitude to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office for its quick arrest of four murder suspects.

Alexis Baca’s body was discovered by hikers at the Realization Point Trailhead off of Flagstaff Road on July 24.

Her mother, 46-year-old Margo Baca, spoke with the Problem Solvers Wednesday afternoon after learning arrest affidavits had been released in connection to the four suspects.

Alexis Baca (Courtesy of Margo Baca)

“Very important to me that my daughter gets the justice that she deserves and these people do get what they deserve,” said Baca, referring to the four suspects.

She said her daughter leaves behind a 1-year-old daughter who will never know her mother.

“She’ll never have a mother to be there for her first day of school, for holidays, for anything,” said Baca.

Boulder County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested 31-year-old Jaime Moore on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and aggravated robbery. He has admitted to being the triggerman.

Cody Hobirk, 43, has been booked on charges of second-degree murder, aggravated robbery and tampering with physical evidence.

Moore’s fiancee, 18-year-old Ashley Provine, has been booked on charges of accessory to first-degree murder, accessory to second-degree murder, accessory to aggravated robbery and tampering with physical evidence.

Hobirk’s girlfriend, 23-year-old Elizabeth Griffin, has been charged with accessory to first-degree murder, accessory to second-degree murder, accessory to aggravated robbery and tampering with physical evidence.

All four suspects and the 25-year-old victim are from Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Affidavits revealed the two male suspects were allegedly motivated by money and decided to rob Baca and kill her after learning she was in possession of $20,000 and two handguns.

“Plotting somebody’s life to just take away for $20,000 is just something that I just can’t understand and I can’t get over, like what were they thinking,” said Baca.