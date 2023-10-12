LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — The mother of a 5-year-old hurt in a hit-and-run crash in Longmont spoke about the ordeal while police continued searching for the driver.

According to the Longmont Police Department, the hit-and-run happened around 3:36 p.m. Saturday at 14th Avenue and Frontier Street.

Witnesses described the truck as a newer model black Ford F-150 dual cab with chrome/silver bumpers, according to Longmont Public Safety. Damage to the truck is unknown, but the collision would have been at the front passenger corner or side.

The driver was described as a light-skinned Hispanic male wearing a cupped ball cap.

Child hit while biking out of an alley

The child was riding his sister’s bike out of an alley at that intersection when he was hit by that pickup truck. His mom, Patreece Morado, was out grocery shopping.

A family member who was watching the boy called her to tell her what had happened.

“I don’t really know what was going on in my head at the moment. I was freaking out. I couldn’t breathe. I didn’t know what to think,” Morado said.

When she got to the hospital, though, her son only had one concern: his sister’s bike. And he is still concerned about it.

“He pretty much is dwelling on the fact that he keeps telling his sister, ‘I’m sorry I ruined your bike. I accidentally got hit by a truck.’ I mean, accidents do happen, but to hit-and-run a 5-year-old kid is kind of crazy.”

Thankfully, the boy is completely OK, minus a few scrapes and bruises, while mom just wants to move on.

“I was super angry to begin with, but now I am at peace with the situation. I am just ready to move past. I just pray to God that this guy turns himself in for the sake of my child, and hopefully, he doesn’t hit someone else and think it’s OK,” Morado said.

Longmont Police are seeking witnesses who have not spoken to police and those who may have video from the area at approximately 3:36 p.m. Saturday when this crash occurred.

Please contact Longmont Police Officer Chrystie Wheeler at 303-774-4300 x3383 or by email at chrystie.wheeler@longmontcolorado.gov and reference Longmont Police Report 23-9235.