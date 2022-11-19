JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Saturday’s state high school football playoffs will go on without a hitch despite lingering snow from the recent storm.

Crews spent part of Friday clearing the snow from the field and stands at Jeffco Stadium, located at 6th and Kipling Street.

“We’ve done this before,” said Dennis Pleuss with Jeffco Public Schools. “This isn’t our first rodeo when it comes to dealing with snow and clearing fields for playoff games.”

Palisade is scheduled to play Green Mountain in the Class 3A Quarterfinal.

Meantime, up the road at the North Area Athletic Complex, or the NAAC, on Highway 93 and 64th Avenue, Class 5A Heavweights Columbine and Ralston Valley will square off at 1 p.m.