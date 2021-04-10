Mother makes hats for babies in NICU that may look familiar

DENVER (KDVR) — Baby Aden was born March 2, 2014 and was 10 weeks premature. He spent 69 days in the NICU at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children in Denver.

“He was very sick, very touch and go,” said his mother, Tambra Shultz.

It was a difficult time, but the staff and other families supported Shultz and her husband. Looking back there is one thing that came to mean a lot to them. It was a tiny little brown beanie hat that someone made for Aden.

“It was just that little piece of normal that we had when he couldn’t wear clothes because he had so many IV’s or leads,” Shultz said.

The family kept that beanie. It looks pretty small these days as Aden is now 7 years old.

“He’s in school and playing with all these kids his age,” Shultz said.

The family is so grateful, and they wanted to give back. So Shultz and her mother-in-law decided to crochet tiny little beanies for other babies in the NICU at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children.

Shultz knew she wanted them to look like the Colorado beanies she had seen on KDVR/KWGN.

“I was inspired by some of the hats that I had actually seen some of the FOX31 and Channel 2 reporters wearing when they are out in the field, the Colorado beanies. I wanted to learn how to make something like that and I did,” Shultz said.

She and her mother-in-law nailed it. They crocheted 50 NICU sized Colorado beanies. Shultz hopes other families will receive them and feel supported, the way she did during those difficult days.