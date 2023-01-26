DENVER (KDVR) — A mother and daughter, who would like to remain anonymous, were carjacked Tuesday afternoon in Cherry Creek North.

The daughter told FOX31 she was dropping her mom off at her car on the third floor of the Clayton Lane Garage. That’s when several armed men surrounded her vehicle.

“I put my car in park right next to hers, but I didn’t pull into a space and within a couple of seconds of putting my car in park, there were four, I think four or five armed men that surrounded the car,” the daughter said.

The daughter said they cooperated, got out of the car and then both were hit in the head with guns multiple times.

“Two different men pulled us out of each side of the car. I got hit in the face with a gun, like the side of my face,” she said.

Suspects detained after carjacking

She called the police when the suspects took off in her car. Denver Police confirm they detained six people at 17th and Willow streets a short time later.

“It’ll probably be a while before I sleep well again, but knowing they are not out doing this to other people or out with my driver’s license or information is really comforting. Im really happy the police were able to get them,” the daughter said.

In a statement from a Cherry Creek North spokesman, they confirm they’re working with police.

“This was an anomaly in this neighborhood. This is a very safe community, full of families, professionals, and consumers who enjoy all the amenities, shops, restaurants, and hotels we have to offer. The district will always ensure Cherry Creek remains the safe and vibrant place it’s known to be,” said Andy Boian, Cherry Creek North spokesman.

Denver Police tell us it’s an active investigation and haven’t released suspect information at this time.