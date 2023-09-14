DENVER (KDVR) — A mother bear and her cub were hanging out in Louisville and were relocated early Thursday morning to their natural habitat, the Louisville Police Department said.

The bears were only in the area for about a day, as far as officers knew, but a spokesperson for the department told FOX31 that the relocation was necessary because the bear and cub were near residential homes and neighborhood schools.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers responded to handle the actual relocation of the bears, which LPD announced on Facebook early Thursday morning.

Today, we have the privilege of being the BEARER of good news. We are BEARY happy to announce that moma bear and cub have hitched a ride back home and will no longer be in town to have their PAWTRAIT taken. Louisville Police Department

Louisville police said Colorado wildlife officers were able to get the young cub to follow its mother around 1 a.m., and they were “returned to their natural habitat.”

Both the mother bear and her cub were doing well, according to Louisville police.