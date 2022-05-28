DENVER (KDVR) — A mother and her two children were taken by force and the Denver Police Department needs help finding them.

DPD said Francheska Tafoya, 24, and her two children, 1-year-old Naveana Maruffo and 2-month-old Ramon Maruffo, were taken by force from the area of E. 40th Avenue and N. Colorado Boulevard. Julian Maruffo-Guiterrez, 28, is listed as the suspect in the incident and is possibly dangerous.

Francheska Tafoya, mother taken by force with two children
1-year-old Naveana Marrufo taken by force with mom and sibling
2-month-old Ramon Marrufo taken by focre with mom and sibling

Police said Tafoya and her children were last seen around 10 a.m. Saturday and that they may be traveling in a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban with Colorado license plate 4111262. The people involved may have ties to the Fort Collins/Loveland area, police said.

Tafoya is described as a 5-foot-2-inch white female who weighs 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Maruffo-Guiterrez is described as a 6-foot white male who weighs 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with knowledge of their whereabouts is asked not to approach and call 720.913.2000.