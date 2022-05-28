DENVER (KDVR) — A mother and her two children were taken by force and the Denver Police Department needs help finding them.

DPD said Francheska Tafoya, 24, and her two children, 1-year-old Naveana Maruffo and 2-month-old Ramon Maruffo, were taken by force from the area of E. 40th Avenue and N. Colorado Boulevard. Julian Maruffo-Guiterrez, 28, is listed as the suspect in the incident and is possibly dangerous.

Police said Tafoya and her children were last seen around 10 a.m. Saturday and that they may be traveling in a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban with Colorado license plate 4111262. The people involved may have ties to the Fort Collins/Loveland area, police said.

Tafoya is described as a 5-foot-2-inch white female who weighs 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Maruffo-Guiterrez is described as a 6-foot white male who weighs 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with knowledge of their whereabouts is asked not to approach and call 720.913.2000.