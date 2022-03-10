WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the number two most wanted fugitive in the county for multiple warrants for child sex crimes.

The sheriff’s office said Leo Toby Martinez, 50, last lived at 1530 3rd Ave. in Greeley.

Martinez has active warrants for sexual assault on a child out of Garden City and La Junta County. He is currently listed as number two on the Weld County Sheriff’s Office’s Most Wanted list.

At least one of the victims was under the age of 15, the sheriff’s office said.

Martinez is described as:

A Latino man

6 feet tall

195 pounds

Brunette hair

Brown eyes

If you have any information about where Martinez is, call Weld County’s fugitive tip line at 970-304-6565 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. Tips can also be sent by email to warrants@weldgov.com.