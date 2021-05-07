DENVER (STACKER) – Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States reached $295,300 in June 2020, according to the National Association of REALTORS.

To learn more about home values in Denver, Stacker analyzed data from realtor.com to compile a list of the most expensive homes for sale in the metro. Properties listed as single family home, condo, and townhouse were considered.

Home buyers have a lot to consider when house-hunting or looking to invest in rental properties, from the state of the housing market itself to taxes and potential resale value. The housing market grew robust and pricey in the last decade following the 2008 recession, but the market could be slowed by rising interest rates. Such a downturn can be good news for potential home-buyers, as you’re more likely to be able to wager a deal on an otherwise overpriced house. Then there is the house itself to consider, including what kind of upkeep it requires (and those associated costs). Depreciation affects all homes at an average rate of 3.636% each year, which can be a help come tax season if you use your home for business or rentals—but may cost you later in capital gains taxes when you when you sell. Meanwhile, land value tends to increase over time depending on several factors including where the house is located and what amenities and homes are nearby. More desirable neighborhoods allow sellers to charge more; the mantra “location, location, location” has never been more relevant.

Keep reading to find out the most expensive homes for sale in Denver.

1299 N Gilpin St Unit 14, Denver (Credit: realtor.com)

#30. 1299 N Gilpin St Unit 14, Denver

– Price: $3,250,000

– Bedrooms: 3

– Bathrooms: 3

– Read more on realtor.com

210 S Cherry St, Denver (Credit: realtor.com)

#29. 210 S Cherry St, Denver

– Price: $3,250,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 8

– Read more on realtor.com

301 N Krameria St, Denver (Credit: realtor.com)

#28. 301 N Krameria St, Denver

– Price: $3,250,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 6

– Read more on realtor.com

2464 S Adams St, Denver (Credit: realtor.com)

#27. 2464 S Adams St, Denver

– Price: $3,599,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 7

– Read more on realtor.com

2401 E 5th Ave Unit 1, Denver (Credit: realtor.com)

#26. 2401 E 5th Ave Unit 1, Denver

– Price: $3,695,000

– Bedrooms: 3

– Bathrooms: 4

– Read more on realtor.com

1673 Hudson St, Denver (Credit:realtor.com)

#25. 1673 Hudson St, Denver

– Price: $3,700,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 8

– Read more on realtor.com

1133 14th St Unit 3400, Denver (Credit:realtor.com)

#24. 1133 14th St Unit 3400, Denver

– Price: $3,775,000

– Bedrooms: 3

– Bathrooms: 4

– Read more on realtor.com

1690 Bassett St Unit 15, Denver (Credit:realtor.com)

#23. 1690 Bassett St Unit 15, Denver

– Price: $3,775,000

– Bedrooms: 3

– Bathrooms: 4

– Read more on realtor.com

4433 Montview Blvd, Denver (Credit: realtor.com)

#22. 4433 Montview Blvd, Denver

– Price: $3,850,000

– Bedrooms: 7

– Bathrooms: 6

– Read more on realtor.com

1590 Little Raven St Unit Ph 1, Denver (Credit: realtor.com)

#21. 1590 Little Raven St Unit Ph 1, Denver

– Price: $3,900,000

– Bedrooms: 3

– Bathrooms: 4

– Read more on realtor.com

2821 E Cedar Ave Apt 2, Denver (Credit: realtor.com)

#20. 2821 E Cedar Ave Apt 2, Denver

– Price: $3,945,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 7

– Read more on realtor.com

2821 E Cedar Ave Apt 3, Denver (Credit: realtor.com)

#19. 2821 E Cedar Ave Apt 3, Denver

– Price: $3,985,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 6

– Read more on realtor.com

2800 E 2nd Ave Unit 304, Denver (Credit: realtor.com)

#18. 2800 E 2nd Ave Unit 304, Denver

– Price: $4,100,000

– Bedrooms: 3

– Bathrooms: 3

– Read more on realtor.com

467 Saint Paul St, Denver(Credit: realtor.com)

#17. 467 Saint Paul St, Denver

– Price: $4,350,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 6

– Read more on realtor.com

1590 Little Raven St Unit Ph 4, Denver (Credit: realtor.com)

#16. 1590 Little Raven St Unit Ph 4, Denver

– Price: $4,450,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 4

– Read more on realtor.com

1510 E 10th Ave Unit 13, Denver (Credit: realtor.com)

#15. 1510 E 10th Ave Unit 13, Denver

– Price: $4,450,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 3

– Read more on realtor.com

1991 E Alameda Ave Unit 5, Denver (Credit: realtor.com)

#14. 1991 E Alameda Ave Unit 5, Denver

– Price: $4,495,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 5

– Read more on realtor.com

1640 E 3rd Ave, Denver (Credit: realtor.com)

#13. 1640 E 3rd Ave, Denver

– Price: $4,500,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 6

– Read more on realtor.com

121 S Cherry St, Denver (Credit: realtor.com)

#12. 121 S Cherry St, Denver

– Price: $4,500,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 7

– Read more on realtor.com

1610 Little Raven St Unit Ph 6, Denver (Credit: realtor.com)

#11. 1610 Little Raven St Unit Ph 6, Denver

– Price: $4,500,000

– Bedrooms: 2

– Bathrooms: 3

– Read more on realtor.com

240 Gaylord St, Denver (Credit: realtor.com)

#10. 240 Gaylord St, Denver

– Price: $4,500,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 7

– Read more on realtor.com

1 Polo Club Dr, Denver (Credit: realtor.com)

#9. 1 Polo Club Dr, Denver

– Price: $4,550,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 5

– Read more on realtor.com

3125 E Exposition Ave, Denver (Credit: realtor.com)

#8. 3125 E Exposition Ave, Denver

– Price: $4,890,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 6

– Read more on realtor.com

1130 E 7th Ave, Denver (Credit: realtor.com)

#7. 1130 E 7th Ave, Denver

– Price: $4,995,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 11

– Read more on realtor.com

1133 14th St Unit 4050, Denver (Credit: realtor.com)

#6. 1133 14th St Unit 4050, Denver

– Price: $4,999,000

– Bedrooms: 3

– Bathrooms: 4

– Read more on realtor.com

2605 18th St, Denver (Credit: realtor.com)

#5. 2605 18th St, Denver

– Price: $5,500,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 6

– Read more on realtor.com

2644 W 32nd Ave, Denver (Credit: realtor.com)

#4. 2644 W 32nd Ave, Denver

– Price: $5,500,000

– Bedrooms: 0

– Bathrooms: 0

– Read more on realtor.com

2400 E Cherry Creek South Dr Unit 701, Denver (Credit: realtor.com)

#3. 2400 E Cherry Creek South Dr Unit 701, Denver

– Price: $6,500,000

– Bedrooms: 2

– Bathrooms: 3

– Read more on realtor.com

460 Saint Paul St, Denver (Credit: realtor.com)

#2. 460 Saint Paul St, Denver

– Price: $10,987,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 8

– Read more on realtor.com

2245 Blake St Apt M, Denver (Credit: realtor.com)

#1. 2245 Blake St Apt M, Denver

– Price: $18,000,000

– Bedrooms: 4

– Bathrooms: 7

– Read more on realtor.com