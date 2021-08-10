DENVER (KDVR) – Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States reached $363,300 in July 2021, according to the National Association of Realtors. The market grew competitive and the price of homeownership shot out of reach for many Americans—but not for those willing to shell out big money for the most expensive homes on the market.

Homes with big price tags come with all sorts of enviable amenities. Pools, home gyms, high-tech fixtures, sweeping security systems, spacious yards, and a room for every need are luxuries most people covet. As people spent more time than ever before in their homes, these luxuries—and the cavernous square footage and yards that house them—became more desirable than ever.

The appetite for homes selling in the high six-figure range became voracious in 2020, and that trend continues into 2021, according to data from Redfin. Sales of such luxury homes increased

41.6% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2021, growing significantly more than the smaller increase for more moderately priced homes.

To learn more about home values in Denver, Stacker analyzed data from realtor.com to compile a list of the most expensive homes for sale in the metro. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

See the most expensive homes for sale in Denver below:

#10. 20 Polo Field Ln, Denver ($4,900,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 6,312 square feet; $776 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#9. 1130 E 7th Ave, Denver ($4,995,000)

– 6 bedrooms; 11 bathrooms; 12,108 square feet; $412 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#8. 3962 S Chase Way, Denver ($5,200,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 7 bathrooms; 15,987 square feet; $325 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#7. 1133 14th St Unit 3750, Denver ($5,250,000)

– 3 bedrooms; 3 bathrooms; 4,903 square feet; $1,070 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#6. 1133 14th St Unit 2400, Denver ($5,300,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 5,286 square feet; $1,002 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#5. 2644 W 32nd Ave, Denver ($5,500,000)

– 0 bedrooms; 0 bathrooms; 18,445 square feet; $298 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#4. 2605 18th St, Denver ($5,500,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 7,261 square feet; $757 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#3. 1350 N Logan St, Denver ($7,000,000)

– 11 bedrooms; 7 bathrooms; 12,574 square feet; $556 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#2. 100 Detroit St Unit 703, Denver ($13,800,000)

– 3 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 7,134 square feet; $1,934 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#1. 2245 Blake St Apt M, Denver ($18,000,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 7 bathrooms; 6,903 square feet; $2,607 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

