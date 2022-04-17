DENVER (Stacker) — The 10 largest occupations in America employ 30.5 million workers, representing 21% of all workers. Keeping America’s economy moving would be impossible without office workers, package handlers, food prep workers, and truck drivers. And what would the sick do without the millions of hospital workers, nurses, and home health aides?

Stacker compiled a list of the most common jobs in Denver using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by total employment as of May 2020. While much has changed during the coronavirus pandemic, the jobs featured here give a holistic view at the most popular industries in your area and how many jobs are supported.

Keep reading to see which jobs in Denver are the most common.

#50. Hairdressers, hairstylists, and cosmetologists

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Employment: 4,570 (3.139 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $41,790 (#14 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 302,410 (2.174 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $32,740

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Worcester, MA-CT ($50,580)

— New Bedford, MA ($48,390)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,470)

– Job description: Provide beauty services, such as cutting, coloring, and styling hair, and massaging and treating scalp. May shampoo hair, apply makeup, dress wigs, remove hair, and provide nail and skincare services.

#49. Substance abuse, behavioral disorder, and mental health counselors

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Employment: 4,640 (3.182 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $55,010 (#84 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 293,620 (2.111 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $51,550

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Enid, OK ($98,370)

— Reno, NV ($86,670)

— Lewiston, ID-WA ($71,590)

– Job description: Counsel and advise individuals with alcohol, tobacco, drug, or other problems, such as gambling and eating disorders. May counsel individuals, families, or groups or engage in prevention programs.

#48. Training and development specialists

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Employment: 4,770 (3.272 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $72,880 (#51 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 318,040 (2.286 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $67,440

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($101,590)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($99,070)

— Savannah, GA ($94,820)

– Job description: Design or conduct work-related training and development programs to improve individual skills or organizational performance. May analyze organizational training needs or evaluate training effectiveness.

#46 (tie). Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Employment: 4,950 (3.398 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $112,260 (#32 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 288,150 (2.072 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $99,680

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Rochester, NY ($150,650)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,850)

— Battle Creek, MI ($141,310)

– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers where technical or scientific knowledge is required in such areas as biology, engineering, chemistry, and electronics, normally obtained from at least 2 years of postsecondary education.

#46 (tie). Dishwashers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Employment: 4,950 (3.399 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $28,550 (#45 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 395,660 (2.844 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $25,600

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($34,440)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($33,600)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($33,460)

– Job description: Clean dishes, kitchen, food preparation equipment, or utensils.

#45. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Employment: 5,000 (3.434 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $164,130 (#6 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 200,040 (1.438 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $124,890

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($211,500)

— Jackson, MS ($195,830)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($176,930)

– Job description: Teach courses in health specialties, in fields such as dentistry, laboratory technology, medicine, pharmacy, public health, therapy, and veterinary medicine.

#44. Food preparation workers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Employment: 5,020 (3.442 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $31,760 (#33 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 793,590 (5.705 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $26,820

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,330)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($36,120)

— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($35,860)

– Job description: Perform a variety of food preparation duties other than cooking, such as preparing cold foods and shellfish, slicing meat, and brewing coffee or tea.

#43. Financial managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Employment: 5,170 (3.547 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $178,070 (#6 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 653,080 (4.695 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $151,510

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($214,670)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($210,180)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($192,310)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate accounting, investing, banking, insurance, securities, and other financial activities of a branch, office, or department of an establishment.

#42. Driver/sales workers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Employment: 5,410 (3.714 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $33,070 (#132 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 420,890 (3.026 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $31,870

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Gadsden, AL ($46,460)

— Cumberland, MD-WV ($45,780)

— Medford, OR ($45,310)

– Job description: Drive truck or other vehicle over established routes or within an established territory and sell or deliver goods, such as food products, including restaurant take-out items, or pick up or deliver items such as commercial laundry. May also take orders, collect payment, or stock merchandise at point of delivery.

#41. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Employment: 5,420 (3.718 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $60,950 (#118 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 417,440 (3.001 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $61,100

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,100)

— Fairbanks, AK ($94,280)

— Kankakee, IL ($93,420)

– Job description: Assemble, install, alter, and repair pipelines or pipe systems that carry water, steam, air, or other liquids or gases. May install heating and cooling equipment and mechanical control systems. Includes sprinkler fitters.

#39 (tie). Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Employment: 5,430 (3.728 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $61,220 (#107 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 503,390 (3.619 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $65,230

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,040)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,100)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,180)

– Job description: Provide high-level administrative support by conducting research, preparing statistical reports, and handling information requests, as well as performing routine administrative functions such as preparing correspondence, receiving visitors, arranging conference calls, and scheduling meetings. May also train and supervise lower-level clerical staff.

#39 (tie). Counter and rental clerks

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Employment: 5,430 (3.724 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $42,980 (#11 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 368,300 (2.648 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $34,700

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($51,690)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($46,630)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($46,380)

– Job description: Receive orders, generally in person, for repairs, rentals, and services. May describe available options, compute cost, and accept payment.

#38. First-line supervisors of transportation and material moving workers, except aircraft cargo handling supervisors

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Employment: 5,530 (3.795 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $63,300 (#34 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 477,430 (3.432 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $58,300

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($80,810)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($76,610)

— Odessa, TX ($76,050)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of material-moving machine and vehicle operators and helpers.

#37. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Employment: 5,540 (3.804 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $53,460 (#152 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 402,870 (2.896 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $55,280

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($96,440)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($93,620)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($93,320)

– Job description: Operate one or several types of power construction equipment, such as motor graders, bulldozers, scrapers, compressors, pumps, derricks, shovels, tractors, or front-end loaders to excavate, move, and grade earth, erect structures, or pour concrete or other hard surface pavement. May repair and maintain equipment in addition to other duties.

#35 (tie). Automotive service technicians and mechanics

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Employment: 5,770 (3.958 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $51,360 (#46 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 620,110 (4.458 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $46,760

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($66,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($64,630)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($64,420)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul automotive vehicles.

#35 (tie). Computer and information systems managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Employment: 5,770 (3.959 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $178,110 (#8 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 457,290 (3.288 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $161,730

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($235,040)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($212,480)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($201,320)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as electronic data processing, information systems, systems analysis, and computer programming.

#34. Middle school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Employment: 6,260 (4.295 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $59,150 (#156 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 599,520 (4.31 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $64,990

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bakersfield, CA ($101,970)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($89,200)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($88,220)

– Job description: Teach one or more subjects to students at the middle, intermediate, or junior high school level.

#33. Medical assistants

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Employment: 6,350 (4.355 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $40,060 (#48 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 710,200 (5.106 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $36,930

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($53,960)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($53,660)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($52,520)

– Job description: Perform administrative and certain clinical duties under the direction of a physician. Administrative duties may include scheduling appointments, maintaining medical records, billing, and coding information for insurance purposes. Clinical duties may include taking and recording vital signs and medical histories, preparing patients for examination, drawing blood, and administering medications as directed by physician.

#31 (tie). Construction managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Employment: 7,100 (4.872 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $108,230 (#98 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 285,640 (2.054 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $107,260

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Napa, CA ($161,780)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($154,800)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($153,490)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate, usually through subordinate supervisory personnel, activities concerned with the construction and maintenance of structures, facilities, and systems. Participate in the conceptual development of a construction project and oversee its organization, scheduling, budgeting, and implementation. Includes managers in specialized construction fields, such as carpentry or plumbing.

#31 (tie). Shipping, receiving, and inventory clerks

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Employment: 7,100 (4.873 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $39,400 (#79 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 727,640 (5.231 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $37,210

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($52,310)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($50,180)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($49,530)

– Job description: Verify and maintain records on incoming and outgoing shipments involving inventory. Duties include verifying and recording incoming merchandise or material and arranging for the transportation of products. May prepare items for shipment.

#30. Carpenters

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Employment: 7,160 (4.915 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $53,920 (#87 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 699,300 (5.027 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $54,200

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,950)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($82,300)

— Hanford-Corcoran, CA ($79,870)

– Job description: Construct, erect, install, or repair structures and fixtures made of wood and comparable materials, such as concrete forms; building frameworks, including partitions, joists, studding, and rafters; and wood stairways, window and door frames, and hardwood floors. May also install cabinets, siding, drywall, and batt or roll insulation. Includes brattice builders who build doors or brattices (ventilation walls or partitions) in underground passageways.

#29. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Employment: 7,470 (5.126 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $28,290 (#96 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 795,590 (5.72 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $28,010

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,640)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($41,370)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($40,490)

– Job description: Perform any combination of light cleaning duties to maintain private households or commercial establishments, such as hotels and hospitals, in a clean and orderly manner. Duties may include making beds, replenishing linens, cleaning rooms and halls, and vacuuming.

#28. Security guards

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Employment: 7,960 (5.464 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $36,720 (#78 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 1,054,400 (7.58 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $34,360

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Idaho Falls, ID ($66,030)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($61,090)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($51,850)

– Job description: Guard, patrol, or monitor premises to prevent theft, violence, or infractions of rules. May operate x-ray and metal detector equipment.

#27. Receptionists and information clerks

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Employment: 9,050 (6.207 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $35,410 (#28 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 968,420 (6.962 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $32,410

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Napa, CA ($43,270)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,160)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,840)

– Job description: Answer inquiries and provide information to the general public, customers, visitors, and other interested parties regarding activities conducted at establishment and location of departments, offices, and employees within the organization.

#26. Computer user support specialists

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Employment: 9,520 (6.533 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $62,950 (#28 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 634,820 (4.564 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($86,350)

— Napa, CA ($78,740)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,670)

– Job description: Provide technical assistance to computer users. Answer questions or resolve computer problems for clients in person, via telephone, or electronically. May provide assistance concerning the use of computer hardware and software, including printing, installation, word processing, electronic mail, and operating systems.

#25. First-line supervisors of food preparation and serving workers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Employment: 9,720 (6.672 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $45,810 (#20 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 891,540 (6.409 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $37,880

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($59,490)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($53,350)

— Napa, CA ($53,230)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of workers engaged in preparing and serving food.

#23 (tie). First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Employment: 9,730 (6.675 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $76,750 (#74 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 614,080 (4.415 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)

— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($103,930)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($100,620)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.

#23 (tie). Human resources specialists

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Employment: 9,730 (6.676 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $76,040 (#22 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 647,810 (4.657 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $69,430

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($96,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,680)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($90,130)

– Job description: Recruit, screen, interview, or place individuals within an organization. May perform other activities in multiple human resources areas.

#22. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Employment: 9,770 (6.705 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $32,300 (#88 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 1,272,840 (9.151 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $30,630

– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($42,110)

— New Bedford, MA ($41,780)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($41,160)

– Job description: Assist a preschool, elementary, middle, or secondary school teacher with instructional duties. Serve in a position for which a teacher has primary responsibility for the design and implementation of educational programs and services.

#21. Landscaping and groundskeeping workers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Employment: 9,990 (6.853 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $37,580 (#46 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 872,370 (6.272 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $33,800

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($46,990)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($45,160)

— New Haven, CT ($43,820)

– Job description: Landscape or maintain grounds of property using hand or power tools or equipment. Workers typically perform a variety of tasks, which may include any combination of the following: sod laying, mowing, trimming, planting, watering, fertilizing, digging, raking, sprinkler installation, and installation of mortarless segmental concrete masonry wall units.

#20. Nursing assistants

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Employment: 10,360 (7.105 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $35,750 (#46 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 1,371,050 (9.857 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $32,050

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($48,420)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($43,960)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($42,200)

– Job description: Provide or assist with basic care or support under the direction of onsite licensed nursing staff. Perform duties such as monitoring of health status, feeding, bathing, dressing, grooming, toileting, or ambulation of patients in a health or nursing facility. May include medication administration and other health-related tasks. Includes nursing care attendants, nursing aides, and nursing attendants.

#19. Lawyers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Employment: 11,020 (7.558 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $152,060 (#20 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 658,120 (4.731 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $148,910

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,610)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,920)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,070)

– Job description: Represent clients in criminal and civil litigation and other legal proceedings, draw up legal documents, or manage or advise clients on legal transactions. May specialize in a single area or may practice broadly in many areas of law.

#18. Maintenance and repair workers, general

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Employment: 11,190 (7.681 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $44,890 (#90 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 1,357,630 (9.76 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $43,790

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($58,140)

— Yuba City, CA ($57,930)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($54,820)

– Job description: Perform work involving the skills of two or more maintenance or craft occupations to keep machines, mechanical equipment, or the structure of a building in repair. Duties may involve pipe fitting; HVAC maintenance; insulating; welding; machining; carpentry; repairing electrical or mechanical equipment; installing, aligning, and balancing new equipment; and repairing buildings, floors, or stairs.

#17. Elementary school teachers, except special education

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Employment: 12,420 (8.522 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $59,870 (#160 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 1,364,870 (9.812 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $65,420

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Merced, CA ($99,360)

— Kingston, NY ($93,780)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($92,910)

– Job description: Teach academic and social skills to students at the elementary school level.

#16. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Employment: 13,030 (8.941 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $67,660 (#17 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 1,427,260 (10.261 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $62,010

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($78,770)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($77,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,820)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of clerical and administrative support workers.

#15. Market research analysts and marketing specialists

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Employment: 13,330 (9.148 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $81,020 (#15 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 690,160 (4.962 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $73,970

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($117,900)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,720)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,150)

– Job description: Research conditions in local, regional, national, or online markets. Gather information to determine potential sales of a product or service, or plan a marketing or advertising campaign. May gather information on competitors, prices, sales, and methods of marketing and distribution. May employ search marketing tactics, analyze web metrics, and develop recommendations to increase search engine ranking and visibility to target markets.

#14. Cooks, restaurant

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Employment: 14,030 (9.629 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $32,010 (#78 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 1,109,650 (7.977 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $29,530

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,200)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,950)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($39,450)

– Job description: Prepare, season, and cook dishes such as soups, meats, vegetables, or desserts in restaurants. May order supplies, keep records and accounts, price items on menu, or plan menu.

#13. Bookkeeping, accounting, and auditing clerks

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Employment: 14,570 (10.001 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $47,280 (#29 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 1,443,940 (10.381 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $44,100

– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($56,700)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($55,720)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($55,720)

– Job description: Compute, classify, and record numerical data to keep financial records complete. Perform any combination of routine calculating, posting, and verifying duties to obtain primary financial data for use in maintaining accounting records. May also check the accuracy of figures, calculations, and postings pertaining to business transactions recorded by other workers.

#12. Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Employment: 14,990 (10.282 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $55,120 (#25 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 1,797,710 (12.924 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $48,710

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Barnstable Town, MA ($65,170)

— Danville, IL ($63,230)

— Lewiston, ID-WA ($62,250)

– Job description: Drive a tractor-trailer combination or a truck with a capacity of at least 26,001 pounds Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW). May be required to unload truck. Requires commercial drivers’ license. Includes tow truck drivers.

#11. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Employment: 19,340 (13.271 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $85,920 (#17 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 1,278,670 (9.192 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Danbury, CT ($112,810)

— Napa, CA ($101,850)

— Santa Fe, NM ($93,680)

– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers to businesses or groups of individuals. Work requires substantial knowledge of items sold.

#10. Laborers and freight, stock, and material movers, hand

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Employment: 19,450 (13.347 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $36,930 (#35 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 2,805,200 (20.167 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $33,710

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,690)

— Fairbanks, AK ($41,900)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,820)

– Job description: Manually move freight, stock, luggage, or other materials, or perform other general labor. Includes all manual laborers not elsewhere classified.

#9. Office clerks, general

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Employment: 20,960 (14.379 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $46,310 (#4 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 2,788,090 (20.044 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $37,770

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($49,560)

— Napa, CA ($47,570)

— Boulder, CO ($47,160)

– Job description: Perform duties too varied and diverse to be classified in any specific office clerical occupation, requiring knowledge of office systems and procedures. Clerical duties may be assigned in accordance with the office procedures of individual establishments and may include a combination of answering telephones, bookkeeping, typing or word processing, office machine operation, and filing.

#7 (tie). Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Employment: 21,020 (14.421 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $84,710 (#14 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 977,070 (7.024 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($115,620)

— Lawrence, KS ($97,910)

— Boulder, CO ($94,870)

– Job description: Sell services to individuals or businesses. May describe options or resolve client problems.

#7 (tie). General and operations managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Employment: 21,020 (14.420 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $155,430 (#9 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 2,347,420 (16.876 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $125,740

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($183,170)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($175,990)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($172,370)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the operations of public or private sector organizations, overseeing multiple departments or locations. Duties and responsibilities include formulating policies, managing daily operations, and planning the use of materials and human resources, but are too diverse and general in nature to be classified in any one functional area of management or administration, such as personnel, purchasing, or administrative services. Usually manage through subordinate supervisors. Excludes First-Line Supervisors.

#6. Cashiers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Employment: 24,210 (16.614 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $30,120 (#37 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 3,333,100 (23.962 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $25,710

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($35,970)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($34,480)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($34,320)

– Job description: Receive and disburse money in establishments other than financial institutions. May use electronic scanners, cash registers, or related equipment. May process credit or debit card transactions and validate checks.

#5. Accountants and auditors

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Employment: 24,390 (16.737 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $88,650 (#17 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 1,274,620 (9.163 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $81,660

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($111,680)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($105,720)

— Midland, TX ($103,120)

– Job description: Examine, analyze, and interpret accounting records to prepare financial statements, give advice, or audit and evaluate statements prepared by others. Install or advise on systems of recording costs or other financial and budgetary data.

#4. Registered nurses

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Employment: 29,390 (20.167 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $79,300 (#79 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 2,986,500 (21.47 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $80,010

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,200)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($146,870)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($142,140)

– Job description: Assess patient health problems and needs, develop and implement nursing care plans, and maintain medical records. Administer nursing care to ill, injured, convalescent, or disabled patients. May advise patients on health maintenance and disease prevention or provide case management. Licensing or registration required.

#3. Stockers and order fillers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Employment: 30,920 (21.214 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $34,350 (#30 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 2,210,960 (15.895 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $31,010

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Odessa, TX ($39,130)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($39,040)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,580)

– Job description: Receive, store, and issue merchandise, materials, equipment, and other items from stockroom, warehouse, or storage yard to fill shelves, racks, tables, or customers’ orders. May operate power equipment to fill orders. May mark prices on merchandise and set up sales displays.

#2. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Employment: 31,120 (21.355 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $112,860 (#33 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 1,476,800 (10.617 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $114,270

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,480)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,740)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($140,930)

– Job description: Research, design, and develop computer and network software or specialized utility programs. Analyze user needs and develop software solutions, applying principles and techniques of computer science, engineering, and mathematical analysis. Update software or enhance existing software capabilities. May work with computer hardware engineers to integrate hardware and software systems, and develop specifications and performance requirements. May maintain databases within an application area, working individually or coordinating database development as part of a team.

#1. Fast food and counter workers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Employment: 34,410 (23.613 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $27,760 (#70 highest pay among all metros)



National

– Employment: 3,450,120 (24.803 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $24,540

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($34,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($34,000)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($33,370)

– Job description: Perform duties such as taking orders and serving food and beverages. Serve customers at counter or from a steam table. May take payment. May prepare food and beverages.



Stacker content published under a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.