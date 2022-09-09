DENVER (KDVR) — The families of two Colorado first responders killed in the line of duty no longer have to worry about paying for their homes.

It’s all thanks to a nonprofit group called the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. The families of Arvada police officer Gordon Beesley and Yuma volunteer firefighter Capt. Darcy Stallings were the newest families to receive this donation.

Both died in 2021, leaving their families to grapple with the loss, but the Tunnel to Towers Foundation delivered some hope.

“(We) help relieve the financial burden of a mortgage for officers who are killed in the line of duty, first responders, Gold Star families,” Larry Olson, with the foundation, said.

Yuma volunteer firefighter Capt. Darcy Stallings and Arvada police officer Gordon Beesley

Tunnel to Towers Foundation honors 9/11 firefighter

The nonprofit based out of New York City does its work as a memorial to Stephen Siller, a firefighter who died on 9/11.

“Because they were first responders who died in the line of duty with young kids they were automatically up for consideration,” Olson said.

The foundation had both Beesley and Stallings’ families in their sights because of their sacrifices.

“We knew we had to do something. He (Beesley) was killed because he was in uniform and wearing a badge,” Olson said.

The risk to all families of first responders is evident in the minds of the foundation.

“These officers leave their homes in the morning to go off to work and not knowing if they’re going to come home at night,” Olson said.

The mission to help families buy their homes has a deeper meaning than just relieving them of debt.

“They want to stay in the house that they had wanted to build their family and stay where their dreams had become,” Olson said.

Click here to donate to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.