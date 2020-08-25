Morrison residents appreciate former chief’s efforts to transform town from ticket trap

MORRISON, Colo. (KDVR) — The tiny town of Morrison, population 425, is looking for a new police chief after a forced retirement cost George Mumma his job.

Town Manager Kara Winters named Sgt. Philip Baca the interim chief and informed the other sergeants on the force of their new boss via an email sent Friday. Winters will not comment on the changes calling the retirement a personnel issue.

But the former chief is telling a different story.

“Usually an agency has some other form of revenue coming in that addresses the police department,” Mumma said in an interview Monday.

FOX31’s Rob Low asked, “How’s it work in Morrison?” Mumma replied, “We are driven by the tickets – 100% that is how the police department works.”

Low asked, “Is that how a police department should be funded?”

“Not in my mind,” Mumma answered. “It’s an ethical issue for me.”

Accounting documents presented to the board of trustees earlier this month show Morrison made $989,000 from citations in 2018 and $940,000 in 2019. The department was on track for a similar number this year when the pandemic hit.

Business owners and police officers told FOX31 they fear retaliation if they go public with their anger over the town manager’s decision to force Mumma out.

“George is a good guy, he changed the relationships up here in the mountain community,” said Susie Powell, one of the few locals who would talk to us. “I think he had a team that enjoyed working for him. I’m sure they don’t like sitting on the side of the road writing tickets either and I think in this day and age with police its important to have good relations.”

Powell told us the former chief’s efforts to transform Morrison’s image as a speed trap were appreciated by community residents if not town leaders.

“I think they (town leaders) need to soul search and find a different source of some kind of consistent revenue other than writing tickets,” she said.

Mumma was recently nominated as Colorado’s police chief of the year.