MORRISON, Colo. (KDVR) — A local mother is spreading some holiday cheer by bringing Santa to kids with disabilities and special needs in her community.

Tanna Layton said what started as an idea to give her 10-year-old son, Cass, a low-sensory Santa experience has blossomed into something much more.

“My mind just kept snowballing and I thought, ‘What if I can come up with an event for kids like my child who need this sort of low sensory, accessible Santa experience?’” Layton said. “They deserve the magic, too.”

Her son was diagnosed with right hemiplegia, a subset of cerebral palsy.

“Being in big crowds can be really difficult for him to navigate,” Layton said. “He’s got some sensory sensitivities, so any type of flashing lights can be difficult for him.”

‘Everyone should be enjoying this’

This year, she decided to bring the holiday magic to him, and the community responded.

In less than a day, Layton met her fundraising goal to put on an accessible, low-sensory Santa experience for children with disabilities in the mountain area.

“Really, what I want this to be is a very low- or no-stress for caregivers too. That’s equally as important to the accessible to me. Everyone should be enjoying this,” Layton said.

The event is on Sunday, Dec. 17. Layton said she’s working to lock down a space to host the event, but Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there at 10 a.m.

“It makes your heart feel like it’ll burst, because every parent wants to see their child light up like that around the holidays, and it is magical,” Layton said. “It’s really fulfilling for me in a way that nothing else is, and I want to do that for other parents and other kids.”

With all the community support, Layton said she’s hoping to make this an annual event. People can help Layton’s cause through her GoFundMe account.