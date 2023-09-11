DENVER (KDVR) — The Morocco earthquake brought together local worshippers of the Denver Islamic Society on Monday as part of the “breaking of the fast,” where they remembered those affected by the devastating temblor.

The Morocco earthquake has claimed the lives of more than 2,800 people as rescuers race to find survivors.

“We even have family members that live in Casablanca. They felt the shaking of the buildings. Some of them stayed out until 3 or 4 in the morning before they went back home,” said Youssef Marrakchi, who came to Denver as a teenager in the ’90s.

“The buildings are basically brick and mud,” said Marrakchi, referencing the structures in hard-hit Marrakech and the Atlas Mountain Range.

At Monday’s gathering at the Denver Islamic Society, there was also a handful of Libyan-Americans present to pray for the victims of that country’s catastrophic flooding. Some 2,000 people are feared dead in Libya and more are missing after floods broke dams and swept away entire neighborhoods.

If you would like to donate, to help the victims, visit DenverIslamicSociety.com.