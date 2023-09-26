DENVER (KDVR) — Morgan Wallen‘s “One Night at a Time” world tour extends into next year with 10 more shows being added. One of those includes a stop in Denver.

The 30-year-old from Tennessee started out as a participant on The Voice and quickly grew as one of America’s favorite county singers.

After releasing the album “If I Know Me” featuring top hits like “Whiskey Glasses” and “Chasin’ You,” Wallen hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.

Those were his first of many hits, as his second album, “Dangerous: The Double Album” spent 10 weeks on the Billboard 200 and his third album, “One Thing at a Time” stayed on the Billboard 200 for 12 weeks

His newest songs include top hits like “Last Night” and “One Thing at a Time.”

Wallen planned on wrapping up his 2023 tour with just 11 shows left. Now, he’s decided to perform coast-to-coast for the final leg of his tour accompanied by a lineup of guests including Bailey Zimmerman, Jelly Roll, Jon Pardi, Lainey Wilson, Nate Smith, Bryan Martin, Lauren Watkins and Ella Langley.

Wallen will perform at Empower Field at Mile High on Thursday, June 27, 2024.

Tickets are on sale now through advanced registration, which is open until Oct. 1. By registering, you enter a chance to receive a code to purchase tickets.

On Oct. 3, if you’re chosen, you will receive a code letting you know you were randomly selected.