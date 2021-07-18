Morgan Creek Fire updates: Remains 0% contained, burning 4,396 acres

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — The Morgan Creek Fire was reported on July 9 in the Routt National Forest 15 miles north of Steamboat Springs. The fire started south of the Hinman Campground and spread over the subsequent days south-southeast towards and into the Mt. Zirkel Wilderness. The cause remains under investigation.

A forest area closure and pre-evacuation orders were issued by the Routt County Sheriff for residents in the immediate area of the fire on July 9.

UPDATE (July 18, 8:10 p.m.): Activity on the fire remained light through Saturday and overnight. The fire grew to 4,396 acres yesterday with most of that activity on the northeast side of the fire. There was minimal fire activity in all areas around the fire.

Crews in Division Z continued improving and mopping up fire line between the northwest corner of the fire and the Wapiti Ranch. On the west and southwest sides of the fire in Division X, crews completed the indirect line south of Wapiti Ranch, to the 471 Road and east to the wilderness boundary.

Crews in all divisions will be supported by two Type 1 helicopters and two Type 3 helicopters, as needed.