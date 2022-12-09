MORGAN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A cybersecurity incident that impacted the district’s network has caused the Morgan County School District Re-3 to cancel class on Friday.

In a Facebook post on Thursday evening, the school district discovered a cybersecurity incident that impacted its network environment.

Morgan County School District said it is now working with a team of forensic experts to learn the extent and implications this incident may have and is working to restore operations.

The school district said it is unsure if any personal information related to students, faculty and alumni is involved, but law enforcement has been notified.

If the school district’s assessment determines that personal information was involved, the district will notify those individuals.

“Nothing is more important to us now than allowing our systems to operate seamlessly again, and please be assured that we are sparing no effort to continue to allow us to provide the highest service to the Morgan County Schools community. Morgan County Schools remains fully committed to the protection of student and faculty information, systems security, and data privacy,” said Morgan County School District Re-3 in a Facebook post.

Morgan County School District Re-3 said its assessment of the incident is ongoing and could take several weeks.