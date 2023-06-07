DENVER (KDVR) — A 35-year-old man is now accused of drugging and sexually assaulting more than a dozen women according to the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

A total of 16 women have accused Stephen Matthews of sexually assaulting them and he now faces 34 counts of felony charges.

Matthews was initially arrested in April after a woman accused him of drugging her on a date, which the two arranged through a dating app.

Following that arrest, police encouraged other victims to come forward. Another nine women did so and Matthews was arrested for a second time on May 15. He was facing 16 felony charges from the 10 women at the time.

The charges against Matthews now include:

sexual assault – victim helpless

sexual assault – no consent

sexual assault – overcome will, drugging

sexual assault – victim incapable of appraising condition, drugging

second-degree assault – drugging

Matthews remains in jail and his next scheduled court appearance is June 9.

If you or a loved one has experienced sexual assault, the National Sexual Assault Hotline is available at 1-800-656-4673 (HOPE) or through an online chat with a trained specialist, through a chatbot and on an app.