DENVER (KDVR) — FOX31 and Channel 2 are the proud sponsors of the “Komen Colorado More than Pink Walk” happening in Denver Sunday.

The goal is to raise money to help find a cure for breast cancer and also to support people fighting the disease. About 8,000 people are expected to participate.

More Than Pink Walk

Civic Center Park

7:30 a.m. | Walk Site Opens

9:00 a.m. | Opening Ceremony

9:30 a.m. | Walk Begins

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. | Post-Walk Celebration

Can’t join the walk this morning? hop on the treadmill, take to your neighborhood sidewalks or the paths of your favorite local park or trail wherever you can to support the cause.

The goal is to raise awareness but also funds for the Komen fund to support under and uninsured people who get a breast cancer diagnosis.

This year Walgreens is offering flu shots – free of charge with most major insurance. Stop by the Walgreens tent to learn how you can protect yourself, your family, and your community this flu season.

There will also be Food Trucks at the event north of the Main Stage.