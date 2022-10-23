DENVER (KDVR) — After a three-year pandemic pause, the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer walk is back with an anticipated 5,000 participants.

The opening ceremonies begin at 9 a.m. with the 1.5-mile walk happening shortly after that. The full breakdown of the event can be found on the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk information page.

Due to the pandemic, Komen spokespeople said women put off getting their yearly screenings, and in turn, cancer diagnoses have been more severe in later stages.

Experts encourage everyone to get a yearly mammogram at 40 years old but to also get checked earlier if you have a family history of the disease.