DENVER (KDVR) — The blizzard slamming the northeastern plains has caused more than a hundred cancellations and hundreds of delays at Denver International Airport and it will continue throughout the day as the gusty winds aren’t expected to settle down anytime soon.

According to FlightAware, as of 1:40 p.m., there were 498 delays and 110 cancellations reported.

The Pinpoint Weather team said snow and high winds will linger across the Eastern Plains through the afternoon hours Tuesday with whiteout conditions possible.

Blizzard warnings are in effect until midnight Tuesday along Interstate 70 and Interstate 76. Winds will be between 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph out in the plains. Several parts of both highways have been closed Tuesday morning with no estimate of reopening.

This story will be updated throughout the day with current numbers for delays and cancellations.