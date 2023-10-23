DENVER (KDVR) — Following a large investigation, 13 people were indicted on 121 counts related to alleged motor vehicle thefts and burglaries at Denver International Airport, Adams County and in other areas throughout the metro.

According to the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, the 13 suspects stole cars from February 2022 to March 2023. Some of the vehicles were used in burglaries by smashing through the front of businesses. The suspects would allegedly place straps around ATMs and pull the machines using the cars.

According to the DA, Ford F-150 Raptors were the preferred vehicle. Jeep Grand Cherokees, Dodge Challengers and Dodge Chargers were also stolen and used in the burglaries.

Investigators found the suspects used “sophisticated tools to reprogram key fobs so they could steal the vehicles.” The suspects would also disable the vehicle’s GPS system so they would not be located.

“Thieves continue to steal cars at alarming rates in Colorado, but particularly at Denver International Airport and the lots that surround it. This group allegedly targeted our airport and used stolen vehicles to terrorize businesses in my jurisdiction and beyond,” said District Attorney Brian Mason.

The 13 suspects have been identified as:

Marc Morales Cisneros: At large

Hector Escalera Hernandez: In custody in Mexico

David Nava Delgado: In custody

Carlos Nava Delgado: In custody

Jorge Cadena Lujan: In custody

Stephanie Reza Ramos: In custody

Rene Ruiz Ochoa: In custody

Alejandro Silva-Vasquez: At large in Mexico

Cesar Poblano Hernandez: In custody

Brian Valladares: In custody

Rodrigo Perez-Gonzalez: In custody

Cruz Cordova: At large

Jose Merino Ramos: At large

In total, 59 cars were stolen. According to the DA, there were 31 attempted or completed burglaries.