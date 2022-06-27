DENVER (KDVR) — More than 9,000 customers in Denver’s Lower Downtown neighborhood were affected by a large power outage.

According to Xcel Energy’s outage map, more than 9,200 locations were without power with 13 outages happening across LoDo.

More than 9,000 customers were without power in downtown Denver on June 27, 2022.

The outage was impacting voters who were trying to submit their ballots before Tuesday’s primary. Denver Elections tweeted out that in-person voting at Glenarm Recreation Center was not available due to loss of power.

Denver Elections updated voters at 4:38 p.m. that power had been restored and voters were welcomed back.

RTD was also affected by the outage. The company tweeted out that trains were moving slower through downtown.

According to Xcel, power was restored to all customers at 5 p.m.

Customers can report an outage to Xcel through their website.