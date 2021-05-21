FILE – In this Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, file photo, a server wears a face mask while tending to a patron sitting in the outdoor patio of a sushi restaurant, in downtown Denver. Restaurants devastated by the coronavirus outbreak are getting a lifeline from the pandemic relief package awaiting final approval in the House. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DENVER (KDVR) — A new survey released Friday from the Colorado Restaurant Association shows some staggering data when it comes to the ability to find workers.

According to the survey, more than 90% of Colorado restaurants are currently having trouble hiring staff.

The survey was conducted between April 23 and May 7. There were 195 operators surveyed.

The data also showed that 41% of restaurants say they are having trouble retaining workers right now.

So, with the difficulty in hiring and retaining workers, what are restaurants doing to try to increase staff?

According to the survey, 84% of restaurants report changing business practices to increase hiring and retention.

95% of restaurants have increased wage rates.

21% of restaurants have begun offering benefits packages

The good news is that most restaurants are now operating at Level Clear, which is full capacity. Before Level Clear, 15% of restaurants said they we’re considering closing in less than 6 months due to the restrictions.