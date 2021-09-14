More than 8K Coloradans to receive refund from StubHub

AUSTIN, TX – MARCH 19: Damon Campbell of Borns performs on stage at the Stubhub/Collide showcase during the 2015 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival at Clive Bar on March 19, 2015 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for SXSW)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Law has settled with venue ticket broker StubHub Inc. to refund more than $3 million to over 8,000 Coloradans.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser joined nine other states in the settlement which will divide $3,120,442 among 8,688 Colorado customers. The refunds are going to people who bought tickets under StubHub Inc.’s pre-pandemic refund policy for events that ended up being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic impacted all Coloradans, many of whom were looking forward to events and experiences that were canceled as we all worked to keep each other safe and healthy,” Weiser said. “Consumers should not be out of their money when a service they paid for was never provided. My office is committed to protecting consumers, and we will continue to take action to ensure that consumers, like those of Stubhub, receive the refunds they are owed.”

Prior to the pandemic, the company offered ticket purchasers full refunds including price and fees they paid if their event was canceled. Once the pandemic began, the company denied refunds to consumers who purchased tickets to concerts, sports games and other events canceled and instead, offered 120% account credit.

In May 2021, StubHub Inc. informed customers who purchased tickets prior to March 25, 2020 for events that were subsequently canceled, they would receive full refunds for their tickets unless they wanted to keep the account credit.

StubHub Inc. is also required to:

Clearly and conspicuously disclose any modification to its refund policies before a consumer agrees to it;

Honor those policies when events are cancelled; and

Promptly process refund requests it receives from consumers for these cancelled events going forward.

Colorado consumers who have not been contacted by StubHub and believe they are entitled to a refund may either contact StubHub at (866) 788-2482 or the Colorado Department of Law at 800-222-4444.