More than 7,000 sign petition to create ‘Gannon’s Law’

DENVER (KDVR) — A new petition on change.org is asking for signatures to create a law to ensure children under the age of 13 are classified as missing or endangered, nearly a month after 11-year-old Gannon Stauch went missing.

Stauch disappeared on Jan. 27. His stepmother, Letecia Stauch, said she last saw him between 3:15 and 4 p.m. heading to a friend’s home in their suburban El Paso County neighborhood.

The petition has already received more than 7,000 signatures since it was created less than 24 hours ago.

“Due to the caregiver in charge alluding to a runaway situation the police response time was longer than it would have been in a typical missing child case and when they arrived *based on info provided by the present caregiver* they listed Gannon as a runaway losing critical and valuable time that could’ve been spent getting leads on this case. It is said that after the first 72 hours the chances of finding a child are dramatically reduced. In that entire 72 hours no Amber Alerts were issued. The community was not informed of a missing and possibly endangered child.” Stated in the description of the change.org petition

Gannon is about 4 feet 9 inches tall and about 90 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket and jeans at home, off Mandan Drive in Security.

At this point, no suspects have been named in this case, and it is not being called a criminal investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone who has factual information related to the disappearance of Gannon Stauch to call 719-520-6666 or email Tips@elpasoco.com.

