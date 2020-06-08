More than 4,000 people still without power following Saturday’s storm

DENVER (KDVR) — According to an outage map from Xcel Energy, more than 4,000 customers in the Denver-metro remain without power Monday following Saturday’s storm.

During Saturday’s storm, wind gusts topped 75 to 110 miles an hour at some points. The wind sent a billboard crashing into parked cars and a neighboring building on South Broadway.

In southwest Denver, a man and his 9-year-old daughter were impaled by a tree.

More wind is expected Monday night, though gusts are no expected to be as strong as Saturday.