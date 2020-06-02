More than 400 volunteers remove graffiti left by rioters in Civic Center Park

DENVER (KDVR) — More than 400 volunteers showed up at Civic Center Park Monday to help with vandalism and graffiti cleanup after Sunday night’s protests.

Leslie Chicoine of Denver was one of them.

“I am here to clean up because I care about what matters, which is not the graffiti, it’s the change that we need in our government and in our police force,” she said.

Sidewalks, dumpsters, government buildings and park walls showcase the anger from the night before. That includes the spire tribute to Colorado veterans at Civic Center Park.

Mike, who didn’t want to provide his last name, is a Marine Corps combat veteran. He says he did not like what he saw during the riots.

“What really pissed me off is, why you want to do this? I fought for the country and you want to piss and s*** all over it. Come on, man,” he said.

The yet-t-o-be completed Fallen Heroes Memorial was graffitied and damaged as well. It pays tribute to those who were killed in action defending freedoms like to the right peacefully assemble and protest.