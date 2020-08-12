More than 26,000 street sweeping tickets written in Denver last month

DENVER (KDVR) – A tow truck is just what you do not want to see if you are the owner of a car parked too long on Denver streets. Denver’s right-of-way enforcement is towing cars again after 4 months of no enforcement.

According to public works, 26,357 tickets were written in July of this year, the first month that street sweeping occurred.

That’s an average of 5,861 citations a week to people who left their vehicle in the path of street sweepers.

By comparison, there were 18,111 street sweeping tickets written in July 2019.

Street signs warn drivers of sweeping days, but Denver public works told FOX31 July this year was more like April, when street sweeping traditionally begins, with people not moving their cars.

Last year the peak number of tickets was written in May; 24,182.

Public Works told FOX31 Problem Solvers that the reason for the high number isn’t clear. It may be because more people are staying home or because this is the first time people have had to move their cars for street sweeping since last fall.

Public Works is also began enforcing parking meters and hourly limits in July. Some neighborhoods like Capitol Hill allow 2-hour street parking while other neighborhoods require movement after 72 hours.

The city will not begin ticketing for expired registration until next month.