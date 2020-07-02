More than 2,000 supporters of Elijah McClain call Colorado lawmakers demanding justice

Elijah McClain’s petition is the third largest U.S. petition involving deaths related to police brutality, only behind George Floyd and Breonna Taylor

DENVER (KDVR) — More than 2,000 supporters have called Colorado lawmakers, demanding justice for the death of Elijah McClain.

A Change.org tool was launched on June 29 and allows participants to directly call lawmakers with a prepared speech, if needed.

“We have the power to demand better from our lawmakers. A system which allows police to kill Black people with impunity is not working. We want change,” said Rundell. “Call to fight for a community that keeps everyone safe. Demand that Elijah’s killers be held accountable.”

According to a representative from Chagnge.org, Elijah McClain’s petition is the third largest U.S. petition involving deaths related to police brutality, only behind George Floyd and Breonna Taylor’s viral petitions.