JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured at least one person late Saturday night.

The sheriff’s office said more than 20 shots were fired outside Pour Decisions, located at 6050 W. 55th Place, around 11:45 p.m. Witnesses told deputies a fight started inside the bar and ended up outside when the shots were fired in a large crowd of people.

So far, police know of one person injured who showed up at a hospital with a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators are asking anyone who was at the bar or who witnessed anything around the area of 55th and Harlan, to call the tip line at 303-271-5612 or email jcsocrimetips@jeffco.us.