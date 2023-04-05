DENVER (KDVR) — On Wednesday, Colorado students plan to walk out of class demanding lawmakers pass what they call common-sense gun laws.

Statewide, more than 20 schools are participating. Locally, nine have signed up.

Those schools include:

American Indian Academy

Denver Academy

Force Elementary School

Lakewood High School

Morey Middle School

Northglenn High School

University of Denver

Wheat Ridge High School

This walkout follows the tragic shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee where three children and three adults were murdered.

Students believe these gun laws will make a difference in saving lives, and Colorado is close to passing four new measures currently awaiting a signature from Gov. Jared Polis to be signed into law.

This isn’t the first time that students have taken a stand recently. Last month, students at East High School marched to the Capitol in Denver demanding lawmakers take action to prevent the growing volume of youth gun violence. The walkout stemmed from the death of their classmate, 16-year-old Luis Garcia, who was shot and killed in front of the school on Feb. 13.

Most of the participating schools plan to walk out at noon, and at least one is scheduled for 10 a.m.